Save the Children – Young people call on Government to back rangatahi in Budget 2026

Source: Save the Children



Young people from across Aotearoa are calling on the Government to use Budget 2026 to invest in the wellbeing, opportunities, and futures of rangatahi, with calls for stronger support for youth spaces, mental health, public transport, and affordable childcare.

Save the Children has worked alongside this year’s Generation Hope youth ambassadors to bring together the voices of rangatahi from across the motu in a video highlighting what they want to see prioritised in this year’s Budget.

Youth ambassador Betty, 17, from Ōtepoti Dunedin, says investing in youth spaces and wellbeing initiatives would have a lasting impact on young people’s lives.

“I grew up knowing that the right youth spaces can change someone’s whole life,” she says. “That’s why I’m asking for the Government to invest in grants for youth councils, organisations, and local wellbeing projects. I want more safe spaces, more creative spaces, more leadership spaces, real opportunities for rangatahi to grow.”

Another Generation Hope youth ambassador, Brayden, 15, says he wants to see greater investment in affordable and sustainable transport options for young people.

“Lots of youth are unable to pay for petrol and diesel. With the climate crisis as well, we should be more incentivised for more eco-friendly transport options like trains and buses.”

Young people also highlight the need for better mental health support in schools and communities.

“Another thing we want is better mental health support for our young people, especially from educators knowing how to handle situations when it happens, not just dismissing it,” Generation Hope ambassador Malak, 16, says.

Child Rights Advocacy and Research Director, Jacqui Southey, says the messages reflect the reality many young people are facing across the country.

“Young people are telling us they want to feel safe, supported, and valued in their communities, and they are being incredibly clear about what investment would make a difference. Many young people are feeling increasingly concerned about their immediate futures, what comes next for them after school, what does their future look like in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“Whether it’s affordable transport, mental health support, youth spaces, or access to opportunities, rangatahi are asking for practical solutions that help them participate fully in society and shape their own futures. Budget 2026 is a chance for the Government to show young people they are hearing their voices and commit to investing in their current wellbeing and future opportunities.”

Save the Children New Zealand says children and young people should be included in government-led decisions that affect their lives, particularly during a time when many families and communities are experiencing increasing financial pressure.

Says Ms Southey: “Although they are too young to vote, many young people contribute directly to the economy as young workers on top of studying. Considering their voices is critical, Budget 2026 decisions impact the lives of all New Zealanders now and will shape the futures our youth can look forward to.”

The final video will be presented at a post Budget event in Auckland on Friday.