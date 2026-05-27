Northbound lane blocked, Ōhaupō Road/SH3, Ōhaupō

Post

Source: New Zealand Police

The northbound lane of Ōhaupō Road/State Highway 3 in Ōhaupō is blocked following a crash this afternoon.

Police were called to the crash, where a vehicle has hit the median wire, around 3.15pm.

There are no injuries and no other vehicles involved.

The northbound passing lane is currently blocked and diversions are inplace.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible and expect delays.

ENDS

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/27/northbound-lane-blocked-ohaupo-road-sh3-ohaupo/