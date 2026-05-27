Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer, Northland CIB:

Police investigating a stabbing in Tikipunga on Sunday are continuing to appeal to the public for any CCTV footage of the incident.

Police were called to an address on Townsend Place at about 1.15am after reports a man had suffered a serious assault.

Upon arrival Police located an injured man, who had multiple stab wounds to the back.

He was taken to hospital in a stable condition and is recovering from his injuries.

The victim was at the address attending a party with around 20 other people.

We are now appealing to the public around the incident and would like to hear from anyone who may have any information or footage in relation to this.

An anonymous online portal has been set up for anyone with footage of the incident itself, or the surrounding streets or general area at the time.

The link to the portal is https://silverbark.nc3.govt.nz/.

If you have any information that could assist us, please get in touch through 105 either online or by phone.

Please reference file number 260524/4981.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS.

Amanda Wieneke/NZ Police

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/27/online-portal-set-up-for-tikipunga-stabbing/