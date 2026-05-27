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Source: New Zealand Police

Police have laid the first charge under new stalking and harassment laws that came into effect yesterday, marking early use of strengthened powers to protect victims.

A 39-year-old man is due to appear in Auckland District Court today charged with stalking and harassment.

Acting Director of Prevention Inspector Natasha Allan says what we are seeing already is the prioritisation and pace that Police will bring to this type of offending.

“Police have used the new powers available to us to support victims and intervene earlier to prevent behaviour from escalating,” Inspector Allan says.

“This should send a clear message to both victims and offenders Police will be enforcing these laws.”

“We now have stronger tools to hold offenders to account, and we are and will be using them.”

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/27/first-charge-for-stalking-and-harassment/