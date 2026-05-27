Global shift on pay transparency raises questions over Hong Kong’s hiring practices

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Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 May 2026 – As the European Union prepares to transpose the EU Pay Transparency Directive into law by June 2026, employers will soon be required not only to disclose pay scales but to provide unprecedented clarity on how pay decisions are made.

This movement is not confined to Europe. Across the US, UK, Canada, Brazil, Australia, and Japan, a combination of strict regulation and rising employee expectations is pushing organisations toward a new standard of openness.

According to the latest Pay Transparency E-guide from the world’s most trusted talent solutions company Robert Walters, 48% of job seekers say they only apply for roles where salary ranges are disclosed upfront, which reflects salary transparency is no longer a ‘nice-to-have’ but prerequisite for even engaging in the hiring process.

In Hong Kong, where salary disclosure has traditionally remained limited and highly individualised, these global developments are beginning to prompt new conversations around how pay is determined and benchmarked in the hiring process.

Growing public debate over current hiring practice to benchmark offers in Hong Kong

The common practice of requesting candidates’ current or previous salary is beginning to attract more discussion in Hong Kong. While employers have traditionally used this information to benchmark offers, some professionals question whether it places too much emphasis on past earnings rather than the value of the role or prevailing market rates.

“Candidates are increasingly asking how compensation is determined, not just what is being offered,” said John Mullally, managing director at Robert Walters Hong Kong. “Where decisions appear to be anchored to previous salary rather than the scope of the role, it can shape perceptions of fairness during the hiring process.”

At the same time, candidates are also paying closer attention to the amount of personal information requested during recruitment, reflecting broader expectations for transparency and consistency.

Wage secrecy culture under reassessment as Gen Z shows greater openness toward salary disclosure

Traditionally, salary has been a deeply private matter in Hong Kong, often viewed as a “confined personal message” that is rarely shared even with family members, which can make it difficult for employees to understand how pay decisions are made or how they compare with peers in similar roles.

However, data from the Robert Walters Salary Survey suggests that Gen Z is beginning to dismantle these long-standing cultural roots.

While only 5.5% of Hong Kong professionals overall are comfortable discussing their compensation with colleagues, that openness jumps to 24% among Gen Z. This stands in stark contrast to the 4% of Millennials and 2% of Gen X who are willing to share such information. This shift indicates that as the younger workforce grows, the cultural resistance to pay transparency is starting to fade.

“For Gen Z, transparency is a marker of fairness, equity, and social responsibility,” says John Mullally. “Candidates today have more access to market information and are making more informed decisions. Greater transparency can help build trust earlier in the process and support more constructive conversations around expectations.”

Global standards, local implications

With stricter requirements emerging in regions such as Europe, practices in one location are increasingly shaping expectations in others. Companies that operate across borders may find that consistency in how compensation is communicated becomes more important in attracting and retaining talent.

“For multinationals, this is more than just a compliance task. Operating transparently in one market while remaining opaque in another creates an ‘information asymmetry’ that erodes internal trust. We are seeing forward-thinking firms ‘level up’ by adopting a consistent, global standard of transparency, even before local legislation mandates it.” comments John Mullally.

While standardisation is difficult in industries like sales or professional services, where pay is often tied to commissions and individual portfolios, companies may need to balance flexibility with clearer communication. As expectations evolve, greater openness may become an important factor in securing and retaining talent.

Navigating complexity: how organisations can prepare

To prepare for this shift, Robert Walters advises Hong Kong organisations to move beyond simple disclosure toward building a robust job architecture. This framework must clearly explain the logic behind pay decisions, ensuring that transparency provides clarity rather than confusion when employees compare compensation.

Businesses should also prioritise internal equity audits to resolve any unjustified pay gaps before they lead to friction. Ultimately, the success of this transition depends on communication; managers must be trained to lead data-driven, honest conversations about pay to ensure transparency becomes a foundation for trust and a stronger employer brand.

“While full transparency on pay is still some way off in Hong Kong, expectations are clearly evolving,” Mullally said. “Organisations do not need to replicate other markets overnight but taking steps towards clearer and more consistent communication around pay will become increasingly important in staying competitive.”

https://www.robertwalters.com.hk/

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– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.