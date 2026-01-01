Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Senior Sergeant Michael Wickman, Auckland Police:

Police have arrested one person as part of our enquiries into an incident yesterday.

Police executed a search warrant at an address in Ireland Road, Mount Wellington late last night.

Police are following lines of enquiry in relation to yesterday’s incident where a man suffered what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound in Mount Wellington, and was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

As part of our enquiries to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident Police have been investigating a person and vehicle of interest. Some Police have been armed as a precaution.

Shortly before the search warrant was executed, a person has driven away from Ireland Road and has subsequently been taken into custody in Pakuranga without issue.

Police thank members of the public for their patience while there has been an increased Police presence. Work continues, to determine the circumstances surrounding what has occurred.

Anyone with information that could assist in our enquiries, please get in touch through 105, either online or over the phone using reference number P066504576.

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/27/arrest-made-following-mount-wellington-incident/