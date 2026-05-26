Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Rebecca Kirk, Auckland City CIB:

Police investigations are underway after a man suffered what appears to be a serious gunshot wound in Mount Wellington this morning.

Emergency services were called to a property on Mount Wellington Highway just after 6.30am.

Upon arrival, a man was located in a serious condition and transported to hospital.

A scene guard is in place, and enquiries are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Members of the public can expect an increased Police presence in the area to remain while these enquiries take place.

Anyone with information that could assist in our enquiries, please get in touch through 105, either online or over the phone using reference number P066504576.

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/26/update-mount-wellington-incident/