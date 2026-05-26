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Source: New Zealand Police

An alleged burglar who got spooked by a security guard and thought he was in the clear has been sniffed out by our four-legged friends.

At about 2.10am, Police were notified of an unknown person inside a Blockhouse Bay Road property by an onsite security guard.

Auckland City West Area Commander, Inspector Jacqui Whittaker, says officers responded quickly and noted the alleged offender had gained entry through a window.

“The offender has clearly been inside the vacant property collecting copper, which we located hidden inside a bag in one of the rooms.

“Delta has then started tracking away from the property and found a man matching the description.

“He was taken into custody on Leinster Street without incident.”

Inspector Whittaker says a search of the alleged offender found tools and gloves.

“We hope this arrest provides reassurance to the community.”

Police continue to encourage anyone who witnesses suspicious behaviour, or who has information that may assist ongoing investigations, to contact Police on 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

A 57-year-old man has been charged with burglary and possessing instruments for burglary and will appear in Auckland District Court on Thursday.

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/26/avondale-burglar-cops-a-trip-to-court/