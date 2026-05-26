Northland Police issue reminder: Seatbelts save lives

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Source: New Zealand Police

Northland Police are urging drivers to wear their seatbelts and take regular breaks following two fatal crashes in 24 hours at the weekend — one in Kaipara and the other south of Whangārei.

Inspector John Fagan, Northland’s Road Policing Manager, says two people lost their lives in crashes just hours apart.

Investigations are ongoing into both crashes, however initial indications suggest the occupants weren’t wearing seatbelts.

“That’s two more families whose lives have been completely changed by the loss of a loved one,” Inspector Fagan says.

“These tragedies ripple through our communities, and we know many people are feeling that loss right now.”

He says road deaths happen suddenly and leave families with no opportunity to say goodbye.

“When someone dies in a motor vehicle crash, they are in your life one minute — sitting at the breakfast table, heading off to work, the gym, or going about their normal day — and the next minute they are gone.

“There is no chance to say goodbye. It is sudden, and it is devastating.”

Inspector Fagan says Police are determined to ensure one critical message gets through: seatbelts save lives.

“Wearing a seatbelt is one of the most important things you can do every time you get into a vehicle.

“It takes just two seconds to buckle up, and that simple action can make the difference between life and death.”

Inspector Fagan says wearing seatbelts reduces the risk of death by 60 percent in the front seat and 44 percent for back seat passengers.

“If you know someone who regularly doesn’t wear a seatbelt, have that conversation with them.

“Tell them how much they mean to you and how much they would be missed — because if the worst happens, you don’t get the chance to say it later.

“Everyone has a role to play in keeping our roads safe — and putting on your seatbelt is one of the simplest and most important things you can do.”

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/26/northland-police-issue-reminder-seatbelts-save-lives/