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Source: New Zealand Police

One person has died following a crash in Wellington Road, Wainuiomata this afternoon.

Police were notified at 12.15pm that a car had collided with a fence and the driver was in a critical condition.

Medical assistance was immediately provided to the person however sadly they passed away at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and Wellington Road is closed between Dublin Street and Kent Street.



ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/26/fatal-crash-wellington-road-wainuiomata/