JOYY Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results: Total Revenue YoY Growth Hits Multi-Year High

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 May 2026 – JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: JOYY) (“JOYY” or the “Company”), a leading global technology company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

In the first quarter, JOYY’s total revenues reached US$555.7 million, up 12.4% year over year, representing the Company’s highest year-over-year growth rate in recent years. Social entertainment revenue increased 3.2% year over year to US$400.4 million. BIGO Ads ad tech and SHOPLINE e-commerce, the second growth engine of the Company, maintained strong growth momentum. BIGO Ads revenue reached US$124.8 million, up 55.6% year over year, while SHOPLINE contributed US$30.5 million, up 16.1% year over year.

In the first quarter, the Company’s non-GAAP1 operating income increased 22.5% year over year to US$38.0 million, while non-GAAP1 EBITDA grew 13.2% year over year to US$45.7 million. Operating cash inflow for the quarter was US$46.0 million. Net cash as of March 31, 2026 stood at US$3.18 billion.

Simultaneously, JOYY announced a new share repurchase program, under which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to US$600 million of its shares until the end of 2028, and a new quarterly dividend program, under which a total of approximately US$900 million in cash will be distributed on a quarterly basis between 2026 and 2028. The new shareholder return program amounts to approximately US$1.5 billion, underscoring JOYY’s confidence in its long-term growth potential.