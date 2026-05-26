Fire and Emergency NZ – New First Response Unit to better serve St Arnaud community

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



The St Arnaud community will get a swifter response to medical emergencies now that the Lake Rotoiti Volunteer Fire Brigade has become a First Response Unit.

St Arnaud, a small alpine village 90 kilometres south of Nelson, is home to the fire brigade.

Chief Fire Officer Graeme Andrews says the brigade has been working towards becoming medical first responders for some time, with the main driver being how isolated the town is.

“The closest ambulance is stationed in Murchison and can take more than an hour to arrive to medical emergencies. This is critical time that some patients don’t have,” he says.

“The population also swells over summer. When visitors begin arriving in St Arnaud this summer, they can be assured that there are more skilled medical first responders serving the community.”

Lake Rotoiti now joins over 60 Fire and Emergency New Zealand First Response Units across Aotearoa New Zealand as part of a Memorandum of Understanding with Hato Hone St John to respond to life-threatening medical emergencies.

Nelson Marlborough District Commander, Grant Haywood says ten of the brigade’s 15 members have completed the training delivered by Hato Hone St John and will receive further training every six months to refresh and build on their skills.

“The training equips our people with essential patient assessment and treatment skills. They will now carry a first response kit, including an automated external defibrillator (AED), to provide immediate care while emergency ambulance resources are enroute.”

Hato Hone St John Area Operations Manager, Nelson Marlborough, Henry Dickey, says the new Fire First Response Unit is a positive addition to the network of emergency vehicles serving the area.

“The team will provide early local care before an ambulance arrives from Murchison, Marlborough or Nelson, which will improve the safety of the community and lead to better patient outcomes. It’s the right thing for the community and a meaningful step to achieving rural health equity.”

The brigade also encourages people living in or around St Arnaud to consider joining as a medical first responder.

“If you have ever wanted to volunteer with us but aren’t keen on putting out fires, here is your opportunity to better serve our community,” Graeme Andrews says.

Contact Graeme on 021 085 94088 if you are interested in volunteering with the brigade.