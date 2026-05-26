Culture and History – Ngā Kōrero Tuku Iho, New Zealand Oral History Grants open for applications

Source: Ministry for Culture and Heritage



“I am pleased to announce that Ngā Kōrero Tuku Iho, New Zealand Oral History Grants will open for applications on 2 June 2026,” says Deputy Secretary Delivery & Investment, Glenis Philip-Barbara.

The grants support community-based oral history projects that reflect the diverse identities and perspectives of our nation. Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage administers this funding.

Applications for the 2026 funding round open on 2 June and close on 31 July 2026. The grants will now be offered every two years.

The grants provide financial assistance for oral history projects relating to the history of Aotearoa New Zealand and its close relationship with the Pacific.

This funding round will distribute up to $150,000 to successful applicants, with most grants ranging between $5,000 and $10,000. Projects of exceptional significance could potentially receive funding of up to $20,000.

“Oral histories are vital in capturing the voices, experiences, and memories of our communities. These stories deepen our understanding of who we are as a nation and help preserve important histories for future generations.

“Ngā Kōrero Tuku Iho has a proud legacy of supporting community-led projects for more than three decades, with an inspiring breadth of stories coming forward – from local histories to voices that have traditionally been underrepresented,” says Philip-Barbara.

Grants are available to individuals and groups undertaking community-led projects, with preference given to those with experience in oral history or a commitment to training.

Funding contributes to the cost of recording interviews and may cover expenses such as training, travel, equipment, and koha for participants.

“I encourage anyone with a project that captures the lived experiences of their community to consider applying.”