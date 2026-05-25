Employment Issues – Te Puni Kōkiri restructure heads to mediation – PSA

Source: PSA



Māori development agency Te Puni Kōkiri’s unlawful decision to disestablish 27 roles will be subject to a round of mediation with the PSA in Wellington today.

The proposed cuts would come on top of earlier losses of 75 FTE roles, meaning that more than 20 per cent of Te Puni Kōkiri’s workforce would be cut if the restructure goes ahead.

In late April the PSA filed legal action in response to the agency’s failure to consult the union before dumping restructure plans on workers in breach of the collective agreement.

“Gutting the capacity of the Crown’s lead agency on kaupapa Māori and Te Tiriti o Waitangi risks creating new Te Tiriti breaches and undermining decades of progress to reduce disparities for Māori communities,” said Jack McDonald, Te Kaihautū Māori at the Public Service Association Te Pukenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

“Public servants at Te Puni Kōkiri implement important economic and social programmes for Māori communities and advise ministers and other agencies on honouring their Te Tiriti obligations.

“This ministry has a proud tradition of advancing Māori aspirations in government. We are deeply concerned that this proposed restructure will undermine its ability to do that for years to come.

“This Government’s anti-Māori agenda is resulting in the disestablishment of Māori and Treaty-focused roles across the public service. These roles must be protected. It is vital that the programmes they support are able to succeed.

“Te Puni Kōkiri has a chance to back down on their proposal to sack workers and settle this issue out of court – we urge them to take up that opportunity,” said McDonald.

Previous statement

20 April Legal action over Te Puni Kōkiri’s failure to consult on restructure