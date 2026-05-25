Leveling up: GridAKL drives Auckland’s gaming industry forward

Source: Auckland Council

Auckland Council’s innovation hub, GridAKL, puts the spotlight on the future of gaming with the return of its popular Indie Games Showcase.

Now an annual fixture on the city’s tech calendar, the event highlights how Auckland is truly game-on when it comes to nurturing emerging talent and driving innovation in New Zealand’s growing gaming sector. It’s a vital opportunity for Aucklanders, from aspiring game designers to seasoned professionals, even avid gamers, to experience the next generation of interactive entertainment and see firsthand how GridAKL is helping the sector level up.

The Indie Game Showcase was founded in 2019 by GridAKL’s Jennifer Smith and Coby Zutt, two passionate gamers who recognised the need for stronger support in the local gaming community. What began as a grassroots initiative has evolved into a must-attend annual event that puts local developers centre stage, connecting them with industry leaders, investors, fellow creators and gamers who provide valuable feedback. Strategic partners of the Showcase now include Media Design School, Auckland University Gamers Guild and CODE.