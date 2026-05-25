Leveling up: GridAKL drives Auckland’s gaming industry forward

Source: Auckland Council
Auckland Council’s innovation hub, GridAKL, puts the spotlight on the future of gaming with the return of its popular Indie Games Showcase.
Now an annual fixture on the city’s tech calendar, the event highlights how Auckland is truly game-on when it comes to nurturing emerging talent and driving innovation in New Zealand’s growing gaming sector. It’s a vital opportunity for Aucklanders, from aspiring game designers to seasoned professionals, even avid gamers, to experience the next generation of interactive entertainment and see firsthand how GridAKL is helping the sector level up.
The Indie Game Showcase was founded in 2019 by GridAKL’s Jennifer Smith and Coby Zutt, two passionate gamers who recognised the need for stronger support in the local gaming community. What began as a grassroots initiative has evolved into a must-attend annual event that puts local developers centre stage, connecting them with industry leaders, investors, fellow creators and gamers who provide valuable feedback. Strategic partners of the Showcase now include Media Design School, Auckland University Gamers Guild and CODE.
The Indie Game Showcase has already proven to be a game-changer for local developers like Sofia Kotelevskaya and Andy Burusphat of SOMETIMES LIMITED who showcased an early demo of their smash hit game Bento Blocks. As a result, they gained valuable exposure and crucial networking opportunities that helped expand their industry connections and turn Bento Blocks into a success, with over 25,000 game downloads to date.
SOMETIMES LIMITED are representing NZ games in Japan this month and are currently working on a major content update, plus a Switch version of their game to be released soon.
Shrikkanth Sreedharan from Astronaut Diaries, creator of the game Denari, agrees GridAKL’s support and the Indie Game Showcase have paved the way for Denari’s development and success.
“The Indie Game Showcase is a turbocharger of the Auckland game development community. The events bring the right people into the room, from consumers to developers to investors, creating those sparks that we need to improve our work, link with collaborators, and discover opportunities that are essential to our growth.
Not to mention the ongoing crucial support GridAKL provides, such as having access to co-working spaces and networking opportunities, all of which have led to us being a fully funded studio working on the release of our debut game.”
Read the Indie Games Showcase event listing for more information.
Auckland Council’s Pam Ford, General Manager of the Economic Development Office, says the gaming industry represents a significant opportunity for economic and creative growth.
“The gaming sector is a high-value, fast-growing industry with immense potential. It’s incredibly exciting to see Auckland contributing to this space by nurturing emerging talent and providing pathways for innovation through GridAKL.”
Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown reinforces the importance of maintaining a strong tech-focused economy.
“For Auckland to compete internationally, we need to back industries like gaming that create high-value jobs and export income,” says Mayor Brown.
“This is a sector where smart ideas can turn into global products, and we should be doing everything we can to support that growth here. The Indie Game Showcase is a practical way of doing that, bringing investment, talent and new opportunities into the city. It helps turn good ideas into real businesses and keeps that talent here in Auckland, where it belongs.”
Auckland will also host the New Zealand Game Developers Conference (NZGDC) at the New Zealand International Convention Centre in September, for the first time in nearly a decade, with the support of Auckland Council, further cementing its contributions to the ever-growing gaming industry in Aotearoa. According to the New Zealand Game Developers Association (NZGDA), industry survey results of 2025 reported total earnings of $759 million and a 29% increase in job growth, signalling an ongoing positive trajectory for the sector and highlighting its importance and potential.
GridAKL is run by Auckland Council’s Economic Development Office in Wynyard Quarter and provides startup founders with workspaces, mentoring, investor access, and international business connections. Since opening in 2015, it has contributed an estimated $424 million annually to Auckland’s GDP.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/25/leveling-up-gridakl-drives-aucklands-gaming-industry-forward/