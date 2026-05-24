Government boosts funding to tackle wilding pines

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Source: New Zealand Government

The Government is investing in rural productivity by supercharging efforts to tackle the spread of wilding pines, Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard says.

“Wilding pines threaten productive farmland, water supplies in sensitive catchments, and native biodiversity – and they significantly increase the impact of wildfires.”

“Budget 2026 invests an additional $79 million over the next three years, taking the total commitment to $109 million, so we can ramp up control work and get ahead of the spread. This is a smart investment in rural productivity and will back those working hard on-the-ground to contain wildings.”

More than two million hectares of New Zealand are affected by wilding infestations, with untreated areas expanding by an estimated five per cent a year.

The National Wilding Conifer Control Programme has received more than $175m in government funding over the past decade, alongside more than $38m contributed by partners and communities.

“This Budget 2026 increase in funding is about boosting that momentum and backing the long-term resilience of rural communities.”

“We’re supporting regional councils, iwi, farmers, researchers, and volunteers who are making a real difference across nine priority regions, including Canterbury, Otago, and Marlborough.”

About $30m of the funding over three years will be provided through the International Visitor Levy.

“Tourism is a key part of our plan to grow the economy and create jobs, lift wages, and help kiwis get ahead. This funding will help protect our unique natural environment from the spread of wilding pines.”

The programme is led by Biosecurity New Zealand and delivered in partnership with councils, landowners, iwi, industry, community groups, and other government agencies

In addition to the significant funding boost, MPI will begin developing a National Pest Management Plan for on-going control of wilding conifers.

“This will further strengthen national coordination of wildings management, ensuring efficient and effective control work and establishing nationally consistent rules to prevent their further spread,” Mr Hoggard says.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/24/government-boosts-funding-to-tackle-wilding-pines/