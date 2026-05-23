Body located, Whakatāne

Post

Source: New Zealand Police

A body has been located in the search for a missing diver in Whakatāne.

The body was located at around 9am near the Whakatāne River entrance.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

Police are providing the necessary support to the diver’s family, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

Police wish to thank all our partner agencies for their assistance with search efforts, including Coastguard Whakatāne volunteers, Whakatāne Surf Lifesaving, and the Police National Dive Squad.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/23/body-located-whakatane/