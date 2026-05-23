Activist Sector – New spend on war is lunacy – Peace Action Wellington

Date: Saturday, 23 May 2026 – The Minister of Defence Chris Penk has announced a $1.58 billion investment in war including hundreds of millions for more work on the frigates.

“The government is allocating another $215 million to the frigates – both of which were just upgraded at an actual cost of $700 million – nearly twice what was budgeted with years’ long work overruns by Lockheed Martin. This is the usual rort of the weapons industry,” said Valerie Morse, member of Peace Action Wellington.

“This announcement shows where the Coalition’s priorities are. Instead of building hospitals, schools, houses, aged care facilities and a clean energy transition, this government is intent on waging war alongside the United States.”

“The Minister likes claims the world is more dangerous. What he is not saying is that country most responsible for that very instability is our ‘friend’ the United States. The US is engaged in an illegal war on the people of Iran, and are arming and funding the ongoing genocide in Gaza. In 2025 alone, the US bombed nine different countries.”

“It is the US that has been pushing this government to spend more on war since the 2023 election. There has been a constant stream of US military and State Department people in and out of Wellington to ensure the government commits to a massive military build up – and interoperability with US forces.”

“Instead of signing up for the US empire’s endless wars – and spending our children’s inheritance on weapons – we need to build a strong and vibrant Aotearoa New Zealand that ensures everyone here has what they need to lead a dignified life.”

“The announced spending on new weapons will be funneled straight into the pockets of global weapons companies like Lockheed Martin, instead of into ensuring people here are fed, clothed, housed and employed.”