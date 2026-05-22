World Vision – URGENT RESPONSE NEEDED TO PROTECT CHILDREN AS EBOLA TAKES HOLD IN DRC

Source: World Vision



World Vision warns that children in the Democratic Republic of the Congo are at grave risk as a new strain of Ebola sweeps the nation.

Last week the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) declared a new Ebola outbreak, with the number of suspected cases rising quickly into the hundreds.

The outbreak is centered in the Ituri Province which is home to nearly one million internally displaced people, many of them living in overcrowded sites where water is scarce and healthcare is limited.

The National Director for World Vision in the DRC Philippe Guiton says the new outbreak marks a dangerous turning point because there is no known vaccine for the current Bundibugyo (BVD) strain .

“This new outbreak comes amid an already fragile humanitarian situation in the DRC and children are among the groups most exposed to this health threat.

“World Vision is taking measures to limit the spread of this outbreak and save lives, particularly through hygiene promotion, strengthening infection prevention and control, and supporting families in displacement sites where the risk of transmission is highest,” he says.

World Vision has a long history of responding to Ebola outbreaks, not only in DRC, but also in Uganda, Sierra Leone, and West Africa. In these cases, World Vision trained faith leaders and motorbike riders to deliver life-saving health messages and address misinformation in remote communities.

Guiton says the organisation has learned lessons from the 2018-2019 outbreak in Eastern DRC when fear and misinformation spread rapidly.

“In previous outbreaks, families hid symptoms, but with the right approach we saw communities overcome fear, rebuild trust, and protect their children. We know what is possible, but we need more support to take action.

“A new Ebola variant with no available vaccine is a threat we cannot afford to ignore. The lives of thousands of children depend on what we do next,” he says.

World Vision DRC’s East Zone Director, David Munkley, says time is of the essence and it’s vital the international community band together to support the response in the DRC.

“Actue malnutrition is already rife in Ituri region which further weakens people’s immune systems and this combined with extremely limited access to healthcare in remote areas means children and families are at great risk. A rapid and coordinated response will help save lives and reach the greatest number of affected people,” he says.

Munkley says World Vision is calling for urgent international support to fund health workers, community mobilisation, and protective equipment in Ituri province.