Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Acting Detective Inspector Greg Brand, Auckland City CIB:

Police can confirm one person has sadly died following a house fire in Onehunga this morning.

Emergency services were called to a house fire on Trafalgar Street at around 7.20am.

One person was unaccounted for and has since been located deceased. Police are working through formal identification procedures.

The cause of the fire remains unexplained, and Police are working closely with fire investigators.

A scene examination will take place; however, Police do not expect to be able to access the house until later today.

Trafalgar Street remains closed between Pleasant Street and Forbes Street. Symonds Street is closed to Aumoana Lane.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area while emergency services continue to work at the scene.

Anyone with information that can assist our enquiries is urged to contact Police on 105, referencing file number 260522/8479.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS.

Frankie Le Roy/NZ Police.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/22/update-house-fire-onehunga/