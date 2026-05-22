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Source: New Zealand Police

Police have tracked down a group allegedly involved in a series of aggravated robberies in the south Auckland area.

Today, the Counties Manukau Major Crime Unit executed three search warrants as part of ongoing enquiries.

Four males have been arrested as a result.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Paea says three of those arrests are in connection to an aggravated robbery at a bar in Wiri on Thursday night.

“Those arrested are aged 16, 17 and 19, and have all been charged with aggravated robbery following the offending on Roscommon Road.”

A 19-year-old male has also been charged with three other aggravated robberies that occurred in south Auckland earlier in May, as well as four counts of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

A 16-year-old male has also been charged with two other aggravated robberies, as well as three counts of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paea says Police have also charged a fourth male, aged 19, with drug-related offending.

All four were due to appear in the Manukau District and Youth Courts today.

“This is a great outcome, and we’re pleased to be putting this group before the court to be held accountable,” Detective Senior Sergeant Paea says.

ENDS.

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/22/trio-charged-over-aggravated-robberies/