Kaleida Studio Announces DIY Jewellery Workshop in Singapore for Creative Beginners

Post

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 May 2026 – Kaleida Studio, an arts and craft studio located in Tai Seng, has announced plans to introduce a DIY jewellery workshop, a guided crafting experience where participants can design and create their own gemstone necklace or bracelet.

The upcoming workshop is designed to give beginners a simple introduction to jewellery making within a supportive studio environment. Designed for teenagers and adults, the sessions aim to make the craft accessible to beginners by combining creative exploration with an introduction to basic jewellery-making techniques.

During the workshop, participants will work with a curated selection of gemstone beads, charms, and jewellery components to design an accessory that reflects their personal style. At the end of each session, participants will complete and take home a handcrafted necklace or bracelet that they have assembled themselves.

Helping Beginners Feel More Confident About Jewellery Making

Interest in handmade crafts and personalised accessories has grown in recent years, yet many people hesitate to try jewellery making for the first time. Uncertainty about creative ideas, along with unfamiliarity with specialised tools and techniques, can make the process feel daunting for beginners.

Kaleida Studio developed the workshop to make the craft more approachable. Through step-by-step instruction and access to the appropriate tools and materials, participants can explore jewellery making in a structured environment without prior experience.

The session introduces basic tools and techniques while allowing participants to experiment with different combinations of gemstone beads and charms. This approach gives beginners the confidence to learn the process while enjoying the experience of creating a handcrafted piece that reflects their own design choices.

A Personalised Jewellery-Making Experience

A defining feature of the DIY jewellery workshop is its emphasis on personal design. Rather than following a fixed template, participants are encouraged to create pieces that reflect their own aesthetic preferences.

The studio provides a selection of gemstone beads, charms, and jewellery-making tools, allowing participants to experiment with different colours, textures, and arrangements. Basic assembly techniques are introduced to help ensure that each piece is securely constructed.

“At Kaleida Studio, we believe creativity should be something people can explore in their own way,” said Cherry, founder of Kaleida Studio. “This workshop grew from our own interest in jewellery making and our desire to share that experience with others. By walking participants through the process, we hope to show that anyone can create something meaningful and unique with their own hands.”

Encouraging Creative Exploration in a Studio Setting

Kaleida Studio seeks to provide a welcoming space where individuals can explore creative expression at their own pace. In addition to the jewellery workshop, the studio offers art classes for adults, giving participants opportunities to experiment with different artistic media in a relaxed and supportive environment.

The studio also hosts group sessions, such as a corporate workshop, where teams can take part in guided crafting activities designed to encourage collaboration and creative thinking.

For those looking for a more open-ended experience, Kaleida Studio offers a setting similar to an art jam studio, where participants can spend time exploring materials, ideas, and techniques in a flexible and supportive studio environment.

Availability and Booking

The DIY jewellery workshop is scheduled to launch in mid-2026. Once available, sessions can be booked through Kaleida Studio’s website. Enquiries are also welcome by email, phone, or WhatsApp.

Further details on workshop schedules and registration will be announced through Kaleida Studio’s official channels, including its Instagram page.

Future Plans

Kaleida Studio plans to further develop its jewellery workshop by introducing a wider range of materials and exploring additional types of handcrafted jewellery. These future additions aim to expand the creative possibilities available to participants while continuing to support the studio’s focus on encouraging artistic expression through hands-on crafting experiences.

https://kaleidasg.com/

https://www.instagram.com/kaleidasg

Hashtag: #KaleidaStudio

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– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.