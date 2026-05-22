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Source: Press Release Service

Headline: Rising Repair Costs Drive Demand for Car Removal Services

Rising repair and spare-part costs are driving Auckland vehicle owners to scrap older cars instead of repairing them, boosting demand for car removal services, recycling solutions, same-day pickups, and disposal.

The post Rising Repair Costs Drive Demand for Car Removal Services first appeared on PR.co.nz.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/22/rising-repair-costs-drive-demand-for-car-removal-services/