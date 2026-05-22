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Source: Press Release Service

Headline: Link4 Expands as NZ Accelerates Peppol eInvoicing Adoption

Link4 is strengthening its Auckland presence with new team appointments to support the rapid growth of Peppol eInvoicing adoption across New Zealand. The expansion comes as government agencies and suppliers prepare for new 2026 eInvoicing requirements aimed at improving efficiency and accelerating payment cycles.

The post Link4 Expands as NZ Accelerates Peppol eInvoicing Adoption first appeared on PR.co.nz.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/22/link4-expands-as-nz-accelerates-peppol-einvoicing-adoption/