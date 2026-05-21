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Source: New Zealand Police

A series of poor decisions resulted in one teenager’s arrest and a badly damaged vehicle. It could have ended so much worse.

A Police unit patrolling in Highland Park observed a Toyota sports car enter Pakuranga Road from a service station just after midnight.

“The vehicle performed a loss of traction in front of the unit and sped off,” Counties Manukau East Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Peter Kaveney says.

“Police have attempted to signal the vehicle stop but the vehicle fled at speed up Angelo Avenue.”

Given the vehicle’s manner of driving and speed it was not pursued.

Checks identified that the vehicle’s registration plates did not match.

Senior Sergeant Kaveney says the patrol carried out enquiries in the area and located the vehicle after it crashed on Finnerty Avenue.

“It has travelled through a fence and a ranch slider door into a newly built and unoccupied townhouse.”

The 17-year-old male driver was located uninjured and was arrested.

Senior Sergeant Kaveney says no one was inside the property at the time.

“It’s fortunate we have not had to notify this young man’s parents that he had been seriously injured in a crash, and that no one else got caught up in this event.

“Speed increases the risk of harm to other motorists and members of the community. The simple message is; when Police signal you to stop – stop.”

Enforcement action is being confirmed.

ENDS.

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/teen-arrested-after-lucky-escape-in-crash/