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Source: Radio New Zealand

The fire had been contained but there were delays for motorists. (File photo) RNZ / Marika Khabazi

A fire at a pine plantation is blocking part of State Highway 77 west of Christchurch.

Fire and Emergency said seven fire trucks were called to the scene near the intersection with Davies Rd, between Glentunnel and Windwhistle at 10am on Thursday.

A spokesperson said the fire had jumped the highway into a group of pine trees and spanned about 100 metres by 30 metres.

The fire had now been contained but motorists were being warned to expect delays.

Crews had also dealt with another pine plantation fire near Saltwater Creek in North Canterbury.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/fire-at-pine-plantation-blocking-part-of-sh77-west-of-christchurch/