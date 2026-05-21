Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

The fire had been contained but there were delays for motorists. (File photo) RNZ / Marika Khabazi

State Highway 77 has re-opened west of Christchurch following a fire on Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to a vegetation fire near the intersection with Davies Road, between Glentunnel and Windwhistle at 10am.

The highway was partially blocked as firefighters dealt with the fire.

The Transport Agency said it was now fully clear, but motorists were asked to continue to drive with care in the area.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/sh77-west-of-christchurch-reopens-after-vegetation-fire/