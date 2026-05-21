NRL: NZ Warriors extend Chanel Harris-Tavita’s contract through 2027

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

Chanel Harris-Tavita has been a fixture during the Warriors’ current five-game winning run. Jeremy Ng/www.photosport.nz

Five-eighth Chanel Harris-Tavita will spend at least another year with NZ Warriors, after signing a contract extension through the 2027 season.

Harris-Tavita, 27, is currently on the last season of his current deal and has been exploring his future on the open market, reportedly limiting his availability to just one year.

Since debuting with the Warriors in 2019, he has brought up 102 appearances, celebrating his century against the Dolphins in Wellington this month.

Harris-Tavita became a fan favourite after rupturing a testicle in action during the 2022 season, and stepped away from rugby league the following year to travel the world, returning in 2024.

He played all but one game during the 2025 season – scoring eight tries in 24 games, – and has proved his value to the team during the current campaign, scoring a try double in the season-opening win over Sydney Roosters.

He missed a game with concussion and was then dropped for two more – the Warriors’ only two defeats this season – to accommodate Luke Metcalf’s return from injury.

Harris-Tavita was restored to the starting line-up in the historic win over Melbourne Storm and has become a fixture during the subsequent five-game streak, especially with his defensive abilities.

“There’s so much to like about the way Chanel goes about his game,” said Warriors coach Andrew Webster. “He’s so consistent and, this season, he has been in career-best form.

“Quite apart from his playing role, he brings so much energy to the team through his defence and the way he competes.

“He has been awesome this year and we were very keen for him to stay here.”

In recent weeks, the Warriors have been occupied trying to untangle the logjam in the half positions, with Webster sticking with Tanah Boyd in the No.7 jersey, while trying Metcalf outside him.

Metcalf’s decision to seek a future elsewhere has probably helped the club retain Harris-Tavita, while the Warriors are reportedly close to extending Boyd and veteran Te Maire Martin past this season.

After Boyd’s season-ending knee injury last weekend, Harris-Tavita must now form a combination with a different halves partner. Martin will fill the starting halfback role against St George-Illawarra Dragons on Saturday, but Metcalf may still return to his preferred position this season.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/nrl-nz-warriors-extend-chanel-harris-tavitas-contract-through-2027/