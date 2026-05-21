Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

Flightradar24 shows a Philip Rescue Helicopter left Palmerston North shortly before 7pm, circling the area before landing in Wellington at 8.30pm. Screenshot / Flightradar24

A man on a yacht near Baring Head is having difficulties returning to Wellington, according to the harbourmaster.

Grant Nalder told RNZ that there were two people on the vessel, heading north from Wellington, but one became unwell on Wednesday.

CoastGuard and the Police Maritime Unit went out to Cape Palliser on Thursday morning, and brought that person back to Wellington.

Nalder said the other person was still attempting to return to Wellington on Thursday night, with Police trying to locate where he was.

He said Police were the lead agency on the rescue operation.

Maritime NZ also referred queries to Police, saying “This is a CAT 1 SAR, meaning police is the lead agency.”

RNZ has approached Police for comment.

According to the New Zealand Search and Rescue website, Category 1 operations are locally coordinated by people who are familiar with the area, and can include close-to-shore marine searches (usually within 12 nautical miles of New Zealand).

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/rescue-operation-underway-for-yachtie-near-baring-head-wellington/