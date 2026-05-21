Hainan Economic and Trade Delegation Visits the U.S., Focusing on Trade and Investment Cooperation

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Source: Media Outreach

SAN FRANCISCO, USA – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 May 2026 – From May 11 to 14, a Hainan economic and trade delegation, jointly organized by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Hainan Provincial Committee (CCPIT Hainan)and the Hainan Youth Federation, visited the United States to conduct business exchange activities aimed at accelerating bilateral trade and investment between Hainan and the U.S. The delegation, comprising over 20 members, included heads of enterprises and institutions from sectors such as international trade, port logistics, digital technology, marine environmental protection, legal services, and modern agriculture.

China (Hainan Free Trade Port)–U.S. (San Francisco) Economic and Trade Exchange Meeting

At the China (Hainan Free Trade Port)–U.S. (San Francisco) Economic and Trade Exchange Meeting, the delegation highlighted the policy advantages and innovative achievements of the Hainan Free Trade Port to American enterprises. The two sides engaged in extensive exchanges in areas such as international trade, modern services, high-tech industries, and cross-border investment.

The head of the delegation noted that since the Hainan Free Trade Port began island-wide special customs operations on December 18, 2025, policy dividends have been steadily unleashed. The customs supervision model of “freer access at the first line, regulated access at the second line” has been fully implemented. The number of zero-tariff commodity items has been expanded to 6,631. Additionally, the policy of exempting tariffs on processed goods with a value-added rate exceeding 30% has created new cost advantages for cooperation between Chinese and U.S. enterprises.

Sean Randolph, a representative of the Bay Area Council, stated that direct exchanges between companies are essential for establishing long-term cooperative relationships. He noted that the San Francisco Bay Area, as a key gateway for Pacific trade, has maintained long-standing economic ties with Asia, particularly China. As the Hainan Free Trade Port continues to develop, sectors such as services, life sciences, and tourism are creating new opportunities for collaboration with California-based businesses.

During the visit, the delegation also participated in the 2026 China-California Economic and Trade Forum and held business negotiations with U.S. companies. The CCPIT Hainan signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Sino America Business Information Center to support the establishment of a platform for bilateral economic and trade cooperation and exchanges.

In addition, the delegation visited institutions such as the American-Chinese CEO Society, the Huamei Business Information Center, the Silicon Valley Open Intelligent Culture Foundation, and Sidley Austin LLP, engaging in in-depth exchanges on cross-border investment , specialized industry development, and commercial legal matters.

In June 2020, China unveiled a master plan to build the whole of Hainan Island into a globally influential and high-level free trade port by the middle of the century. The initiative reached a major milestone in December last year with the launch of island-wide special customs operations, which marked the completion of the first key step toward that goal.

The move has turned the island into a special customs supervision zone, allowing freer trade between Hainan and areas outside China’s customs borders, while enforcing standard customs controls for goods moving from Hainan to the mainland.

Hashtag: #CPITHainan

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