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Source: Green Party

The Government should be focused on the cost-of-living crisis facing whānau across Aotearoa, not pushing through NZ First’s Definition of a Woman and Man Bill, says the Green Party.

“People are struggling to pay the rent and the power bills. There is so much this Government should be focusing on,” says Green Party Rainbow communities spokesperson Kahu Carter.

“Luxon has chosen to vote in favour of this Bill while communities are warning it will cause real harm, kids are going hungry, and people can’t find a job.”

“Vilifying marginalised groups for existing doesn’t help anyone pay their bills or put food on the table. Our trans whānau are not the reason rent is unaffordable.”

“This Bill is a direct attack on trans people, on their lives, and on their safety. Many trans people are dealing with real fear about what this Government’s choices mean for them.”

“We have seen Luxon’s Government roll back women’s rights, cut funding to sexual violence prevention, cut pay equity for 300,000 low-paid women, while 63% of the public servants who lost their jobs were women.”

“Trans people deserve to feel safe, supported and respected, and to live without fear or stigma. The Green Party will continue to oppose this harmful politicking and stand alongside the trans community.”

“We want trans people in Aotearoa to know they are loved and cared for. Trans people are taonga,” says Carter.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/luxon-backs-anti-trans-bill-as-families-struggle-to-pay-the-bills/