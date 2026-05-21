Injury rules Catherine Hall out of ANZ Premiership, Commonwealth Games in doubt

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Northern Mystics defender Catherine Hall. Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz

Mystics star defender Catherine Hall has been ruled out of the rest of the ANZ Premiership season due to injury, leaving her Silver Ferns Commonwealth Games prospects in serious doubt.

Hall could be seen on crutches when the Mystics beat the Stars 57-51 on Saturday to sit third on the ANZ Premiership ladder after six rounds.

Hall had to leave the court late in round five when it looked like she jarred her foot.

The Mystics on the weekend said they were waiting on scan results to determine the seriousness of the injury but the franchise issued an update on Thursday.

Mystics head coach Tia Winikerei said Hall underwent surgery to her foot on Monday.

“As a result of this Catherine won’t play for the Mystics again in 2026. She is recovering well and is in the good hands of our medical staff.

“The Mystics whānau are devastated that she won’t be able to play for the Mystics again this season and we’ve wrapped our love and support around her, she is still a massive part of our team.”

It’s unclear how long Hall will be off her feet.

Netball New Zealand said Hall was currently in rehabilitation with the Silver Ferns high performance team.

“She is working closely with medical staff and is being well supported. Her rehabilitation plan is in its initial planning phase, and we will provide an update when appropriate.”

The Silver Ferns’ selectors are due to pick the Commonwealth Games team on 1 June, in order to meet the New Zealand Olympic Committee deadline.

Hall is leading the league for both deflections and intercepts and was one of the best in the ANZ Premiership. She got her Silver Ferns debut last year and gave a glimpse of what she is capable of on the international stage.

Despite only having a handful of test caps, the national selectors would surely have pencilled the 22-year-old in for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, starting 23 July.

With around two months before the Silver Ferns’ first game against Scotland on 25 July, Hall would be in a race against time.

Leading up to the 2022 Commonwealth Games, shooter Grace Nweke injured her ankle and was named in the team, subject to medical clearance. Travelling and non-travelling reserves were also named but not required.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/21/injury-rules-catherine-hall-out-of-anz-premiership-commonwealth-games-in-doubt/