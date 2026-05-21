Local News – New construction and demolition waste processing facility for Porirua

Source: Porirua City Council



Today a long-awaited construction and demolition processing facility was officially opened in Porirua. The facility will help to divert resources from landfill and seed the development of the circular economy in the local construction sector.

After Dr Te Taku Parai Ngāti Toa kaumātua blessed the facility, Hon Nicola Grigg, Minister for the Environment, Porirua Mayor Anita Baker and WasteCo COO Stephen Towsen speaking before the ribbon cutting to officially declare the facility open. Guests from industry also attended the event.

The processing facility is a partnership between Porirua City Council and WasteCo, who will lease the equipment and run the facility. Regional project partners include Kāpiti Coast District Council and Hutt City Council, who are also focusing on reducing construction and demolition waste to landfill. The facility was supported with funding from the Waste Minimisation Fund, which is administered by the Ministry for the Environment.

WasteCo’s CEO Roger Gower says the facility gives us the ability to process and recover waste material from construction and demolition work. As WasteCo continues to expand across Aotearoa, we remain focused on one thing: delivering waste solutions that make a real difference for our customers and for the environment.

“This facility will make construction and demolition recovery more viable, with valuable waste streams captured and processed on a constant basis. The facility will operate Monday to Friday and will initially process construction and demolition waste from WasteCo skips around the region, with the aim to open to a wider customer base as processes, controls and diversion markets are developed,” says Mr Gower.

Mayor Anita Baker says the new facility is a real win for Porirua and for the region.

“Construction is a key industry within the local economy and is one of the leading sources of employment in Porirua. By opening this new facility, we provide the industry with an alternative to landfill and enable pathways for resource recovery and a circular economy”.

Porirua City Councillor Geoff Hayward, Chair of the Wellington Region Waste Management and Minimisation Joint Committee, says this facility is a step-change for construction and demolition waste.

“We’ve been working on waste minimisation as a region, with all eight councils writing and working through the regional Waste Management and Minimisation Plan. Under the plan, councils have committed to a target of ensuring construction and demolition waste processing and recovery is available in the Wellington region,” says Cr Hayward.

National landfill waste analysis shows that up to 70% of material to landfill is from construction and demolition waste, with huge potential for beneficial re-use or recycling.

“We’re excited to provide an alternative, green infrastructure win for Porirua,” he says.Photo: Dr

Te Taku Parai Ngāti Toa kaumatua (left), WasteCo COO Stephen Towsen, Porirua Mayor Anita Baker and Hon Hon Nicola Grigg, Minister for the Environment at the official launch.