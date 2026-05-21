Employment Disputes – Migrant bus drivers to protest at Britomart over “unfair” immigration policy – WORKERS FIRST UNION

Source: Workers First Union



WHAT:

’. Migrant bus drivers in Auckland will be protesting at Britomart Square on Friday afternoon, seeking support from the public for the Union Network of Migrants (UNEMIG) campaign: ‘ Migrants are not Disposable Workers ’.

WHEN:

Friday 22 May, 16:00

WHERE:

Britomart, Te Komititanga Square along Customs Street, Auckland

WHY:

“Migrant bus drivers have helped to keep Auckland moving through staff shortages, but they are being treated as disposable because of unfair immigration policy,” said Max Santiago, Workers First organiser.

“The English language requirement for bus drivers seeking residency is unreasonable and discriminatory. The standards imposed are at an academic level while wealthy investors are able to access the Golden Visa pathway without any English language examination.”

“These workers contribute enormously to public transport and deserve dignity, respect, and proper support – not insecurity and fear for their livelihoods.”

“We invite workers, passengers, unions, migrant communities, and supporters to stand together in calling for fair treatment and decent working conditions for all bus drivers.”

“We are also calling for a suspension of the 12-month stand-down period that prevents experienced drivers from continuing to work and supporting their families.”