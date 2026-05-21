Events – Aotearoa Invited to Get Sweaty for a Cause as Sweat with Pride Returns This June

Source: Burnett Foundation Aotearoa



Nationwide campaign launches 1 June to support Rainbow and Takatāpui communities

Thousands of New Zealanders are preparing to lace up, move their bodies, and get sweaty for a cause, as Sweat with Pride officially returns on 1 June 2026.

Led by Burnett Foundation Aotearoa, the month-long nationwide movement challenges Kiwis to get active every day throughout June while raising critical funds to support the health and wellbeing of Rainbow and Takatāpui communities across Aotearoa.

Now entering its sixth year, Sweat with Pride has grown into one of the country’s most recognised community fundraising campaigns, blending movement, visibility, allyship, and impact into a powerful nationwide show of support.

Since launching in 2020, more than 20,000 people have taken part and over $3.29 million has been raised to fund essential mental health support, HIV prevention initiatives, peer support services, sexual health programmes, and community-led wellbeing projects.

Chief Executive of Burnett Foundation Aotearoa, Liz Gibbs, says the campaign continues to grow because it taps into something deeply human, the desire to move together, support one another, and create meaningful change.

“Sweat with Pride is about community, connection, and showing up for one another. Every step, workout, walk, swim, dance class, or gym session helps fund services that make a real difference for Rainbow and Takatāpui people across Aotearoa.” she says.

“At a time where many Rainbow communities continue to navigate discrimination, isolation, and barriers to healthcare and wellbeing, this campaign sends a clear message, you belong here, and your wellbeing matters.”

The campaign is expected to attract thousands of participants again in 2026, including workplaces, schools, sports clubs, gyms, community groups, and everyday New Zealanders wanting to make a positive impact while improving their own wellbeing.

Participants can take part however they choose, whether that’s walking the dog, training for a marathon, hitting the gym, doing yoga, dancing in the kitchen, or simply committing to moving every day throughout June.

Last year’s campaign reached more than 12.5 million people through social media and national media coverage, with 178 workplace teams and 20,000 donors helping drive one of the campaign’s strongest years to date.

Registrations for Sweat with Pride 2026 are now open.

For more information or to sign up, visit: