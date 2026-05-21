Advocacy – Peters must summon the Israeli Ambassador – Peace Action Wellington

21 May 2026 – Israeli Ambassadors are being summoned by host governments after media footage emerged showing Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir taunting activist in Israeli custody including three New Zealanders: Mousa Taher, Julien Blondel and Hāhona Jason Ormsby. All the activists were part of the Global Sumud Flotilla taking humanitarian aid to Gaza.

France, Canada, the Netherlands and Italy have all demanded a response from the Israeli government by summoning the Israeli Ambassadors based in those countries. Other countries condemned the incident including South Korea, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Greece, Germany, Poland, Qatar, Slovenia, Turkiye, Austria, Belgium, Colombia and the United Kingdom.

“We call on the Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, to summon the Israeli Ambassador. He needs to stand up for these New Zealanders who are being detailed illegally and tortured by the Israeli military. The video footage shows the activists held in stress positions while Ben-Gvir parades around shouting at them,” said Valerie Morse, member of Peace Action Wellington.

“Thus far, he has completely ignored his responsibilities as Foreign Minister. We have not heard a word of condemnation for Israel’s blatant kidnapping of ordinary people peacefully sailing in the Mediterranean Sea.”

“Peters is green-lighting more Israeli impunity by failing to take action for New Zealanders in extremely vulnerable positions. He must demand the immediate release of these New Zealanders without delay and without harm.”