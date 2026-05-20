Young Campus, Big Achievements: MCKL Penang Students Secures Admission at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore

Source: Media Outreach

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 May 2026 – The students will be pursuing a wide range of programmes, including Mechanical Engineering, Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, Computer Science, Communication Studies, Electrical and Electronic Engineering, and Biological Sciences. Several students have also secured competitive scholarships, including the prestigious ASEAN Scholarship, reflecting both their academic excellence and strong leadership potential.

Among the students, Seah Ping Loon stood out with his exceptional academic achievements, having recently attained Top in Malaysia for Physics in the Outstanding Cambridge Learner’s Awards 2025. He will be pursuing a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering with a second major in Data Analytics. In recognition of his outstanding academic performance and leadership potential, he was also awarded the prestigious ASEAN Scholarship. Beyond his impressive results, Ping Loon’s journey reflects the dedication, perseverance, and passion for learning that MCKL strives to nurture in its students.

Another outstanding student is Cheng Xiao Thung, who received Top in the World scores for AS Level Psychology in the Top in Malaysia for Physics in the Outstanding Cambridge Learner’s Awards 2025, and now pursuing Bachelor in Biological Science with Second Major in Psychology. “I chose MCKL College (Penang, Pykett Campus) because the programme has a strong reputation for producing high achieving scholars and maintaining a high academic standard. The environment felt very focused, aligning with the way I study. I believe it was one of the main reasons for my high achievement. Another key reason was my psychology lecturer who shaped my experience and deepened my passion for the subject, which made the classes both motivating and memorable.”

Besides Seah, other students who achieved remarkable accomplishments include Genie Ong Xin Ling, Chew Wei Tong, Cheng Khai Liang, Khor Ly- and Khoo Shino. The students were recognised nationally in the prestigious Kuiz Kimia Kebangsaan Malaysia (K 3 M) 2025, a national-level Chemistry competition, where they attained scores ranging from 50 to 68.5 marks receiving Merit Award in recognition of their strong performance. Their academic excellence and active participation in competitive platforms further strengthened their university applications, ultimately paving the way for them to secure placements at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore.

MCKL College (Penang, Pykett Campus) has been operating for less than five years, yet it has already achieved an incredible feat with multiple students securing placements at world-class universities across the globe. Since its establishment, MCKL Penang Campus has steadily built a reputation for strong academic excellence and holistic student development.

The success of these students enrolling into Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore is another significant milestone for MCKL Penang Campus, further demonstrating their exceptional ability to prepare students for opportunities at some of the world’s top institutions despite being a relatively young campus.

List of students who are enrolled to Nanyang Technological University (NTU)

Name of Student Grade Course Enrolled Scholarship Received Award Received at MCKL Seah Ping Loon 4A* Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering with Second Major in Data Analytics ASEAN Scholarship 1) Outstanding Scholar

2) Excellence Award

3) Subject Prize Winner: Chemistry

4) Subject Prize Winner: Physics

5) Overall Academic Excellence (Pure Science)

6) Yin Kam Yoke Award Cheng Xiao Thung 4A* Bachelor in Biological Science with Second Major in Psychology Not Available 1) Outstanding Scholar

2) Excellence Award

3) Subject Prize Winner: Biology

4) Subject Prize Winner: Psychology

5) Overall Academic Excellence (Combination Arts & Science) Cheng Khai Liang 4A* Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering with Second Major in Data Analytics ASEAN Scholarship Outstanding Scholar Chew Wei Tong 4A* Biological Science with Second Major in Medicinal Chemistry and Pharmacology ASEAN Scholarship 1) Outstanding Scholar

2) Excellence Award Genie Ong Xin Ling 4A* Bachelor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering ASEAN Scholarship 1) Outstanding Scholar

2) Excellence Award Khor Ly-Hann 4A* Double Degree in Accountancy and Data Science & AI ASEAN Scholarship 1) Outstanding Scholar

2) Excellence Award Lew Chen Jon 4A* Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering (Technical Division) ASEAN Scholarship Outstanding Scholar Ooi Yong Tzeh 4A* Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering with Second Major in Data Analytics Not Available Outstanding Scholar Ang Xin Yoon 3A*1A Bachelor of Communication Studies Not Available Outstanding Scholar Khoo Shino 3A*1A Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering Not Available Outstanding Scholar

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