Temus ramps up AI hiring, launches Foundry to support national impact in health and finance

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Source: Media Outreach

Focused on production-grade AI, the Foundry will hire 50 AI professionals to deliver live enterprise projects in financial services and precision health.

Expanded partnership with AI Singapore will drive joint prototypes, multilingual models, reusable delivery frameworks and enterprise deployments.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 May 2026 – Temus today launched an AI Foundry, supported by Digital Industry Singapore (DISG), to expand Singapore’s AI talent base and strengthen production-grade AI delivery for enterprises.

(from Left to Right) Sng Ren Yeong, Chief Executive Officer, Temus; Kiren Kumar, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Development, Infocomm Media Development Authority; Philbert Gomez, Senior Vice President, Executive Director and Head, Digital Industry Singapore

The Foundry will hire, develop and deploy 50 Singapore-based AI professionals to build AI accelerators, governance frameworks, and delivery capabilities for enterprise AI.

Singapore’s Economic Strategy Review (ESR), whose final report was published 13 May 2026, made clear that Singapore should be a place where AI generates measurable business and societal outcomes. With more than 70 AI Centres of Excellence already established across sectors, Temus’ AI Foundry will build on these foundations to operationalise AI at production grade in response to that mandate – with the talent and delivery methods that translate AI ambition into live, enterprise projects.

Front: Sng Ren Yeong, Chief Executive Officer, Temus; Mark Pereira, Head, Partnerships, Strategy & Growth (AI Products), AI Singapore

Back: Sutowo Wong, Managing Director, AI & Data, Temus; Kiren Kumar, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Development, Infocomm Media Development Authority; Tomithy Too, AI Strategist, AI & Data, Temus

Initial use-cases for the AI Foundry include –

An agentic AI copilot for a leading investment company

A secure, internally hosted AI knowledge assistant for a specialised financial institution

An AI-powered lead management system for a regional telecommunications provider

A multi-agent vulnerability management solution for a leading security and integrated services company

Notably, they illustrate how the AI Foundry will support enterprises across precision health and financial services, in line with Singapore’s National AI Impact Programme (NAIIP).

“Singapore’s AI opportunity is entering a new phase: From experimentation to execution,” said Sng Ren Yeong, Chief Executive Officer, Temus. “Across industries, firms are exploring how AI can improve the way they work. With stronger data, governance and operating foundations, they can move forward with greater confidence and scale. Our AI Foundry is designed to support this next phase of AI-enabled transformation by building Singapore-based talent, codifying proven delivery methods, and enabling enterprises to turn AI ambition into lasting business impact.”

Philbert Gomez, Senior Vice President, Executive Director and Head, Digital Industry Singapore, said: “We welcome the establishment of Temus’s AI Foundry. Through their work with enterprises across sectors, the Foundry will enable key companies who have chosen Singapore to undertake core transformation that will be enabled by AI. This investment will also present Singaporeans an opportunity to gain experience through participating in transformation projects from sectors such as financial services and precision health. Singapore has strong propositions as a global AI hub for AI technology and service providers, and we look forward to more companies undertaking such efforts from here.”

Talent as national AI asset

The ESR’s recommendations also identified AI literacy and workforce transformation as a cross-cutting imperative, that AI adoption across the economy be tied to job redesign and skills upgrading, and that the gains from AI be shared fairly. The Foundry puts this principle into practice. Its 50 new roles — spanning AI architects, data scientists, AI/ML engineers, product owners, and full-stack, DevOps and UX engineers — will be embedded directly in live client work, building production-grade delivery capability while growing Temus’ local talent base.

This builds on Temus’ broader workforce transformation track record: Step IT Up, supported under IMDA’s TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA)[1] initiative, has hired, placed and trained close to 80 Singaporean career-switchers into technology roles at a 100 per cent placement rate.

Deepening the AISG partnership

Temus and AI Singapore (AISG) have committed to deepening a partnership that began in April 2023, when the two organisations signed their inaugural MOU to accelerate AI innovation and adoption. The first agreement focused on catalysing digital transformation, promoting AI adoption, and developing new AI technologies for Singapore-based firms, including through AISG’s flagship 100 Experiments (100E) programme.

Today’s expanded partnership extends the collaboration into exploring joint prototypes, reusable delivery frameworks and enterprise deployments that bring nationally developed AI capabilities into real-world operating environments. The partnership will also support multilingual AI use cases and the practical application of Singapore-developed models in enterprise settings.

Dr Leslie Teo, Senior Director, AI Products, AI Singapore, said: “Singapore’s AI ambition depends on tighter links between research, engineering and deployment. Our partnership with Temus is intended to help bridge that gap – by translating locally anchored model and product capabilities into enterprise use cases that can be governed, evaluated and deployed in practice.”

Sutowo Wong, Managing Director, AI and Data, Temus, said: “We are pleased to deepen our partnership with AI Singapore and explore how nationally developed AI capabilities can be deployed into live enterprise environments. A capable model is just the start. In regulated settings, you also need sovereignty over your proprietary data, domain-specific context, and the infrastructure to move from prototype to production. That is the gap we want to close together.”

[1] The TeSA initiative was launched in 2016 and has placed more than 24,300 locals into tech domains such as Software and Applications, Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, AI and Analytics, 5G and upskilled more than 440,000 individuals with tech skills. TeSA is co-led by IMDA, SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG), Workforce Singapore (WSG) and the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC).

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