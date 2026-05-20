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Source: New Zealand Government

Minister for Trade and Investment Todd McClay will travel to China for bilateral trade talks, industry promotion and a meeting of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Trade Ministers.

“APEC is the region’s premier forum for trade and economic issues. China, this year’s host, remains one of New Zealand’s most significant trading partners, underpinned by our high-quality Free Trade Agreement,” Mr McClay says.

Mr McClay will also take the opportunity to discuss critical fuel supply chains with key trading partners.

“This presents an important opportunity to reinforce our connections with major regional economies. We continue to work with these partners to identify solutions to critical supply chains disruptions and ensure that trade can flow unimpeded.”

APEC’s 21 economies receive more than 70 per cent of New Zealand’s exports; account for 60 per cent of global GDP; and represent 37 per cent of the world’s population.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/20/trade-minister-to-visit-china-for-apec-meeting/