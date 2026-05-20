Super Rugby: Cowbell wars re-ignite ahead of Crusaders-Chiefs clash

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Chiefs fans have been asked to bring the bells this weekend. Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz

The cowbell wars are set to kick off again in Christchurch.

The Chiefs are encouraging their fans to flout the cowbell ban, but the Crusaders have fired back by threatening to melt any they manage to confiscate.

Ahead of the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific final, Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge imposed a ban on the iconic supporters prop from Appollo Projects Stadium.

“There ain’t no room to swing a bloody big cowbell and take out the person sitting in the seat beside you,” he said at the time.

But with the ban seemingly still in effect following the move to Te Kaha, the Chiefs are asking fans to get creative about sneaking them past security.

Chiefs boss Simon Graafhuis is offering prizes to successful smugglers.

“We want to see your most creative smuggling efforts. Hidden in jackets, disguised as emotional support equipment, packed in children’s lunchboxes.”

The iconic cowbells have been banned from Te Kaha. Bruce Lim

Graafhuis said he will reward those who take a photo of themselves and their cowbell inside the stadium.

“Take a photo prior, tag Chiefs, Crusaders, Super Rugby Pacific and myself and I’ll find a unique prize for your efforts. Bonus points if your cowbell ends up in the hands of Crusaders CEO Colin Mansbridge, and even better if you get him to ring it.”

Mansbridge has vowed to fight back.

“We have a melting station set up at each gate and we propose turning any confiscated into scaffolding to take home with them to help them make a roof for their stadium so that they can diminish their jealousy.”

Meanwhile, both sides have named their teams for the crucial clash, with one superstar returning while another is sidelined.

The Chiefs will be without Damian McKenzie through concussion, after the playmaker copped a stray boot to the face against the Highlanders, while the Crusaders welcome back Will Jordan to the 15 jersey after a month out with a calf complaint.

Crusaders vs Chiefs

Kickoff 7:05pm Friday May 22

One New Zealand Stadium

Live blog updates on RNZ

Crusaders: 1. George Bower 2. Codie Taylor 3. Fletcher Newell 4. Antonio Shalfoon 5. Jamie Hannah 6. Ethan Blackadder 7. Leicester Fainga’anuku 8. Christian Lio-Willie 9. Noah Hotham 10. Rivez Reihana 11. Sevu Reece 12. David Havili 13. Dallas McLeod 14. Chay Fihaki 15. Will Jordan.

Bench: 16. Manumaua Letiu 17. Jack Sexton 18. Seb Calder 19. Liam Jack 20. Dom Gardiner 21. Kyle Preston 22. Taha Kemara 23. Johnny McNicholl.

Chiefs: 1. Ollie Norris 2. Samisoni Taukei’aho 3. Sione Ahio 4. Josh Lord 5. Tupou Vaa’i (vc) 6. Samipeni Finau 7. Luke Jacobson (c) 8. Wallace Sititi 9. Cortez Ratima 10. Josh Jacomb 11. Kyren Taumoefolau 12. Quinn Tupaea (vc) 13. Kyle Brown 14. Liam Coombes-Fabling 15. Isaac Hutchinson.

Bench: 16. Brodie McAlister 17. Jared Proffit 18. George Dyer 19. Seuseu Naitoa Ah Kuoi 20. Simon Parker 21. Xavier Roe 22. Tepaea Cook-Savage 23. Daniel Rona.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/20/super-rugby-cowbell-wars-re-ignite-ahead-of-crusaders-chiefs-clash/