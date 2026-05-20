Post

Source: New Zealand Police

State Highway 5/Old Taupo Road, Rotorua is closed following a crash.

The two-vehicle crash involving a bus and a motorbike just north of the State Highway 30A intersection was reported just before 6:20pm.

One person has been seriously injured.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

The road is expected to remain shut for several hours.

Diversions are in place.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media CEntre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/20/state-highway-5-old-taupo-road-closed-following-crash/