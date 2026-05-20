Man facing charges over illegal poker venues in Auckland flees country

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Source: Radio New Zealand

The Department of Internal Affairs’ (DIA) lawyer Joseph Xulue says Hai Tu Jayson Fang last port of entry was Tokyo, in Japan. Unsplash

A man facing a raft of charges over illegal poker venues in the Auckland city centre has fled the country.

Hai Tu Jason Fang, 26, is the sole director of two companies operating Poker Ape Bar on Vulcan Lane, and Poker Ape Cafe on Chancery Street.

Both venues are now closed.

The Department of Internal Affairs’ (DIA) lawyer Joseph Xulue told Judge David Sharp at the Auckland District Court on Wednesday that Fang was no longer in the country.

He said Fang’s last port of entry was Tokyo, in Japan.

The judge granted a warrant for Fang’s arrest.

Xulue told RNZ that he understood Fang left New Zealand late last year.

Eight charges were laid against Fang in February this year, including those relating to conducting and advertising illegal gambling, and stealing nearly $600,000 dollars from proceeds of gambling.

His four companies, JF Boardgames Limited (trading as Poke Ape Cafe), Ape Bar Limited (trading as Poker Ape Bar), Student Help Limited and Student Help 2 Limited, are also facing charges relating to illegal gambling at the two CBD venues.

Student Help Limited and Student Help 2 Limited are both listed on the Companies Office website with “social assistance or welfare services” as their Industry Classification.

Among Fang’s charges, the highest penalty is attached to the charge of receiving $590,877 net proceeds from gambling activity at Poker Ape Cafe and Poker Ape Bar, without complying with the requirements of the Gambling Act 2003, and the constitutions of Student Help Limited and Student Help 2 Limited.

If found guilty, a person could face up to seven years of imprisonment under the Crimes Act.

Under the Gambling Act 2003, poker games with prizes over $5000 or ticket sales exceeding $25,000 require a Class 3 gambling licence.

Only incorporated societies can apply, and all proceeds must go toward authorised community purposes, or prize costs.

Last December, the DIA disrupted nine alleged illegal gambling venues operating in Auckland, following a series of search warrants.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/20/man-facing-charges-over-illegal-poker-venues-in-auckland-flees-country/