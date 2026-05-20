Six-Hands Set Inspired by Innovative Exotica Umami EX M Sauce Comes to Sagano & Flint

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 May 2026 – A culinary event like no other comes to Sagano, at the New World Millennium Hong Kong Hotel, starting June 8, 2026 followed by Flint in JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong later with their chefs being part of a 6 Hands collaboration. The promotion features three top gastronomic virtuosi:, current head chef of Sagano,, Executive Chef of JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, and, creator of the innovative Exotica Umami (EX M) sauce.

The ‘Imperial Tastes of Umami & Kokumi’ highlights legacy dishes and regal concepts, incorporating the innovative multifunctional sauce Exotica Umami (EX M).

The one-of-a-kind event draws inspiration from refined Kyoto-style cuisine. This traditional form of gastronomy has long been presented at New World Millennium Hong Kong Hotel’s Sagano, one of Hong Kong’s most esteemed Japanese restaurants. For many years, Sagano has practised this culinary philosophy of emphasizing seasonal ingredients, aesthetic presentation, and harmonious balance of flavours.

Three top chefs now pay tribute to Kyoto cooking with a special tasting menu reinterpreting many long signature dishes at Sagano with EX M sauce’s flavour enhancing and texture altering ability. The menu explores the profound synergy between umami (a savoury, rich mouthfeel) and kokumi (an intensity and lingering trigger) – concepts attributed to be the ‘fifth’ and ‘sixth taste’ after sweet, salty, bitter and sour. These flavours can be exponentially charged in ingredients through marination or using the EX M sauce during the direct cooking process.

The event is conceptualized by Dan Gan, restaurateur and creator of the Exotica Umami (Ex M) Sauce. The expert sauce creator has spent years reinventing and formulating the product based on an ancient Roman recipe. The flavour elixir has been praised by numerous professional chefs and gastronomic influencers.

Participating chef Chris Chan, Sagano’s head chef,has built an established career in hotel Japanese restaurants, specialising in Washoku.

Tony Wong Chi-Chuen has over three decades of experience at JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, playing a pivotal role in elevating the hotel’s culinary reputation. He upholds uncompromising standards, from the quality of ingredients to the mastery of techniques, ensuring that every dish is expertly crafted.

Each of the 10 classic Japanese dishes will explore EX M sauce in different facets of preparation methods. The menu consists of:

Akami Maguro Sushi Marinated with EX M Sauce

EX M Butter Crab Leg

EX M Yakitori

EX M Tonkatsu

Kyoto-style Pan Seared Duck Breast with EX M Sauce

EX M Saikyo Miso Black Cod

Kyoto-style Dengaku Eggplant with EX M Miso Paste

EX M Sautéed A5 Wagyu Beef

Kyoto-style Grilled Sea Bream Claypot Rice with EX M Sauce

Green Tea Ice Cream with EX M Yuzu Chocolate Syrup

The Six Hands ‘EX M Imperial Tastes of Umami & Kokumi’ menu will be available and launched on June 8 at Sagano, New World Millennium Hong Kong Hotel followed by Flint at JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong from June 15 until August 31, respectively. The charge is HK$1,200 (plus 10% service charge). Call 2313 4222 for reservations at Sagano, and 2810 8366 for reservations at Flint.

In late June, Chef Masahiko Noka, an expert of cuisine, will release his homecooking simplified recipe videos and reviews of EX M Sauce of the same dishes. These videos and recipes will be released on the official Exotica Umami EX M Sauce social media channels as part of the ‘EX M: Unlocking the Sixth Sense’ Umami and Kokumi Series.

For more info, tune into the Instagram and Facebook page of Exotica Umami EX M @exmsauce on updates and the EXOTICA UMAMI YouTube channel for the full videos.

https://www.exotica-gelatea.com

Hashtag: #ExoticaUmami #exmsauce

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