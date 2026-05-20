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Source: New Zealand Police

An alleged burglar was caught red-handed after being watched on CCTV in Onehunga last night.

Auckland City East Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Tony Ngau Chun says around 11pm Police received a report of an unknown person inside a commercial premise on Onehunga Mall.

“An employee called us to say he could see a man on camera walking around with a torch.

“The man was moving through different parts of the building,” he says.

Police units arrived shortly after and located the man at the rear of the property.

“Officers searched the man and found multiple tools that could be used for burglary in his backpack,” Senior Sergeant Ngau Chun says.

“A further examination of the scene located a door with the padlock cut off as the point of entry.”

The man was then arrested without issue.

Senior Sergeant Ngau Chun says CCTV played a large role in being able to apprehend the alleged offender.

“In this case the man was identified as being somewhere he shouldn’t be, in real time.

“CCTV is a great tool; Police encourage all business owners to protect their assets in this way,” he says.

A 42-year-old man will appear in the Auckland District Court today charged with burglary and possessing utensils for burglary.

ENDS.

Amanda Wieneke/NZ Police

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/20/alleged-burglar-caught-in-the-act/