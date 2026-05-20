Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

The country’s petrol and diesel stocks have dipped since Monday’s update. AFP / ROBERT MICHAEL

The country’s petrol and diesel stocks have dipped since Monday’s update, but the amount of jet fuel has increased.

The latest government data shows as at midnight Sunday there was 54 days’ worth of petrol, 46 of diesel and 55 of jet fuel either in the country or on the way.

That’s compared to the previous update: 56.2 days of petrol, 46.3 days of diesel, and 47.7 days of jet fuel.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment said that was well above minimum requirements, and the movements were within normal ranges.

Current fuel stocks as of 20 May, 2026. MBIE / supplied

It said fuel companies reported there were 13 fuel ships on the water as of midnight Sunday.

Of those, five were within New Zealand’s Exclusive Economic Zone – meaning they were up to two days away – and eight were outside the EEZ (up to three weeks away).

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/20/petrol-and-diesel-stocks-down-jet-fuel-up/