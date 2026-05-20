Franklin Templeton and DigiFT Advance Institutional Tokenization Through Strategic BENJI Partnership

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Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 May 2026 – DigiFT, a regulated digital asset exchange for institutional-grade real-world assets, and Franklin Templeton, a global investment leader with USD 1.74 trillion in assets under management, today announced a long-term strategic partnership to make the Benji Technology Platform and its related tokenization products available to accredited and institutional investors through DigiFT’s platform. DigiFT holds Capital Markets Services and Recognised Market Operator licences from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) — a regulatory standing that makes DigiFT specifically authorised to distribute regulated securities tokens to institutional investors in Singapore.

(Left) Henry Zhang, Founder and Group CEO at DigiFT and (Right) Chetan Karkhanis, SVP Digital Asset Partnership Development at Franklin Templeton

The collaboration is grounded in a shared early commitment to institutional tokenization. Franklin Templeton launched the first U.S.-registered mutual fund to use a public blockchain to process transactions and record share ownership in 2021. DigiFT has built one of Asia’s most comprehensively regulated platforms for institutional tokenized asset distribution — holding licences in both Singapore and Hong Kong, including Type 1 and Type 4 licences from the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong. This partnership brings those two track records together: DigiFT will serve as a key distributor across Asia, with both organisations committed to expanding the scope of their work together over time.

The partnership arrives at a decisive moment. In 2025, tokenized real-world assets distributed on public blockchains grew from approximately USD 5.5 billion to USD 18.6 billion, with tokenized U.S. government securities emerging as the leading institutional category. This growth underscores a structural inefficiency in digital markets, where institutional capital is frequently held in non‑yielding stablecoins or on‑exchange balances, while traditional fund infrastructure remains constrained by defined settlement cycles. The Benji Technology Platform and its related tokenization products are designed to address this gap by supporting the tokenization of U.S. government securities strategies that accrue yield continuously, including intraday accrual, through Franklin Templeton’s patent‑pending Intraday Yield mechanism. It also supports 24/7 transferability between permissioned wallets and near‑instant on‑chain settlement, enabling a range of potential institutional treasury management, payment and settlement use cases, and deployable off‑exchange collateral for institutional market participants.

Henry Zhang, Founder and Group CEO of DigiFT, said: “DigiFT was built with a specific conviction: that institutional investors deserve access to the world’s best on-chain financial instruments, through a platform that meets the regulatory standard they require. The partnership with Franklin Templeton reflects that conviction and marks the beginning of a long-term strategic collaboration to bring tokenized solutions to market.”

Chetan Karkhanis, SVP, Digital Asset Partnership Development at Franklin Templeton, said: “The partners we choose reflect our long-term commitment, not just our near-term distribution objectives towards bringing the benefits of blockchain and tokenization to the industry. DigiFT’s leadership and innovative edge, together with the institutional infrastructure they have built, provides a strong foundation for this partnership. This marks the beginning of what we expect to be an expanding and enduring collaboration.”

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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.