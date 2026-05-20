New Zealand leads global rollout of new Roblox Kids and Roblox Select accounts for under 16s

Source: Roblox

New account types deliver age‑based content access and communication defaults designed for younger players

SAN MATEO, California – Starting today, New Zealand is one of the first countries globally where Roblox is rolling out new age-based accounts for under 16s.

The launch of Roblox Kids, for ages 5–8, and Roblox Select, for ages 9–15*, marks a significant change for the platform. The age-based account system automatically assigns players aged under 16, as determined through Roblox’s global age-check technology or by a verified parent, to either a Roblox Kids or Roblox Select account. These accounts are matched to a dynamically updated catalogue containing thousands of select games.

The new Roblox Kids and Roblox Select accounts align content access, communication defaults, and parental controls with a player’s age, fundamentally shifting how younger players experience Roblox and delivering greater peace of mind for parents.

This is a continuation of the work Roblox began in December last year, becoming the first large online gaming platform to require facial age checks to access chat. As of January 31, 60% of Roblox’s daily active users in New Zealand, Australia and the Netherlands, where age checks first became mandatory in December last year, had completed an age check.**

As a part of these latest updates, Roblox will also be rolling out expanded parental controls on a platform used by millions each day, now giving parents increased oversight until their kids turn 16.

The changes going live from today bring age checks, account-level defaults, content ratings, ongoing moderation, and expanded parental controls together into a unified framework for younger players. At launch, age‑checked players under 16 retain access to the vast majority of their favourite games, while no changes apply to the experience for age-checked players aged 16 and over.

Alongside New Zealand, Roblox Kids and Roblox Select accounts will also begin rolling out in Australia, Indonesia, and the Netherlands from today, with the rest of the world to follow next month.

Australia-based father Denny Handlin, a member of Roblox’s Global Parent Council, said: “New Roblox Kids and Roblox Select accounts are a big win for parents. The Parent Council has been discussing where parents could have more direct controls and Roblox is delivering with the launch of new, expanded parental tools in this update. Being able to approve games and customise the experience to fit our own children’s needs lets them enjoy the magic of Roblox while we stay in the driver’s seat. It’s fantastic to see a platform taking the right steps to ensure our kids can play and learn with total confidence.”

Matt Kaufman, Chief Safety Officer at Roblox, said: “The rollout of Roblox Kids and Roblox Select in New Zealand is an important safety update for families, helping to ensure Kiwi children are set up with the most age‑appropriate games from the outset and giving parents greater control. It means added reassurance for New Zealand households.”

New Roblox Kids and Roblox Select accounts for children aged under 16

For Roblox Kids accounts for ages 5-8:

Access is limited to games with a Minimal or Mild content maturity label that have passed their three-step selection process (detailed below).

All communication is disabled by default.

The design includes a blue background across the app experience to indicate account type.

For Roblox Select accounts for ages 9–15:

Access is limited to games with content maturity labels up to and including Moderate that have passed their three-step selection process (detailed below).

Default communications settings remain unchanged for ages 9-15.

The design includes a distinct visual treatment to indicate account type.

Account Progression

Roblox’s global age-based account system automatically progresses players as they age.

Players automatically transition from Roblox Kids to Roblox Select accounts when they reach age 9.

Players automatically transition from Roblox Select to standard Roblox accounts when they reach age 16.

Players who have completed an age check on Roblox will be assigned to the account type appropriate for their age. For players in New Zealand who have not done so, there will be a transition period to give players time to complete the process. During this period, players who have self-declared their age as eight or younger will only have access to games in the Roblox Kids catalogue, while players who have self-declared their age as nine or older will have access only to games in the Roblox Select catalogue.

Players who have not completed an age check cannot chat on Roblox, regardless of their age.

Continuous Evaluation Process for Dynamic Game Selection

As always, all content uploaded to Roblox goes through their existing moderation systems, including AI asset scanning, ongoing user report review, and multimodal moderation that evaluates scenes in real time for potential policy violations.

For content made available to players under 16, they apply an additional continuous process that dynamically selects games. This process includes developer verification, extended content evaluation and rating, and additional limits on content more suited to older audiences.

Evaluation Criteria

Content is automatically included in Roblox Kids and Roblox Select accounts once games are evaluated using additional criteria that include:

Developer Verification: Creators must complete ID verification, enable two-step verification, and pay a one-time refundable publishing fee of 1000 Robux per game or maintain an active Roblox Plus or Premium subscription for two consecutive months.

Real-Time Evaluation: Roblox analyses how players age 16 and older interact with new games and monitor user reports to assess suitability for younger players.

Content Maturity Rating and Default Exclusions: Roblox assigns an appropriate content maturity label (Minimal, Mild, or Moderate) for each game. By default, Roblox Kids and Roblox Select accounts do not include games that feature sensitive issues, social hangouts, or free-form drawing games.

Future Ratings Framework Integration

Later this year, Roblox will start transitioning to the International Age Rating Coalition (IARC) framework, the globally recognised standard method for assigning content ratings for digital games and apps, helping families better identify age-appropriate content.

Extending Parental Controls

Roblox is also extending their parental controls, which allow parents to manage content ratings, communications settings, and screen-time and spending limits. These tools also transparently show parents which games their child is spending their time in and who their friends are. Under this update, parents gain one new control and retain access to certain controls until a child turns 16.

Extending Granular Game Blocking: Parents can block specific individual games through age 15.

Extending Chat Management: Parents can manage direct chat settings through age 15.

New Granular Game Approval: Parents can now approve access to specific games that are not otherwise available under the child’s default account type.

This structure is designed to give parents more precise control over the games and friends their child interacts with.

Together, these updates are part of the company’s ongoing work to build age-appropriate experiences for all players, apply safety-by-default protections for younger players, and give parents more visibility and control over how their children use Roblox.

As part of Roblox’s work to become the world’s healthiest platform for players of all ages, they continually invest in safety by design and empower creativity through technology innovation. The products are thoughtfully designed to cultivate creation, connection, and collaborative play, rather than passive consumption.

*The exact ages, games, and features associated with these accounts vary by region. Ages are based on age checks; parents can correct a child’s age if necessary.

About Roblox

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