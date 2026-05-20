How Auckland FC’s Callan Elliot fought his way back from the footballing wilderness

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Auckland FC and All Whites player Callan Elliot Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz

In the space of 48 hours last week Callan Elliot could start to see the light at the end of the football tunnel.

Officially named in the All Whites squad for next month’s Football World Cup on Thursday, by late Friday night he had helped Auckland FC secure a place in the A-League grand final for the first time.

Reaching the pinnacle for club and country was a sequence of events that was “surreal” for the Dumfries-born defender who had dreamt of playing at a World Cup but had been “down in the trenches” when his career temporarily went off track.

Not long ago Elliot was in the footballing wilderness without a club after a messy exit from Wellington Phoenix in 2023.

He eventually signed for Motherwell in Scotland but never took the field.

A return to the A-League with Auckland last season was a move that was “100 percent” the right one.

“The cycle leading up to the World Cup, I’ve been at the very bottom not playing and now starting here at Auckland FC and in a grand final. It was a great call coming back to the A-League as soon as Auckland FC rang me saying they were interested. It was a no brainer for me.

“I love the city, the fans have been unreal since I’ve been here. It’s been a great experience playing at this club.”

It was not always easy as he was stuck behind a marquee signing in Auckland captain Hiroki Sakai who, when fit, had locked down the right back role.

But he persevered enough to be able to leave the tough times behind him and embark on what will be the biggest couple of months in his career so far.

Elliot is one of three outfield players selected for the All Whites’ Football World Cup squad that have fewer than 10 caps for the national side.

He made his All Whites debut in 2023 and after earning three caps he would have to wait two years to play again for Darren Bazeley’s team.

Playing minutes on the international stage have been hard to come by for Elliot, he has played less than half an hour in eight of his nine appearances for New Zealand, but he knows the value in being ready to step up in a moment of need.

Callan Elliot competes for possession with Miguel Di Pizo of the Central Coast Mariners. AAP Image / Dan Himbrechts / Photosport

This season with Auckland, Elliot has played right back, midfield and left back as the club juggled the squad to cover injuries to key players.

It is this kind of versatility that appeals to Bazeley and has made the 26-year-old valuable to Auckland coach Steve Corica.

After getting limited time for Auckland during January and early February, from round 18 through the elimination final and two-legged semifinal Elliot was a regular starter as Auckland progressed to Saturday’s grand final against Sydney FC.

An injury to fellow All White Francis de Vries opened a spot at left back that Elliot has started in at the business end of the A-League season.

“I didn’t really choose to play left back. I was sort of just chucked there.

“I feel as though I’ve proved myself that I can play left back as well. But, the World Cup squad left back’s pretty full.”

Callan Elliot playing left back in the elimination final. Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz

Instead he has former Wellington Phoenix teammate Tim Payne in his sights for a right back role in North America where the All Whites will play Iran, Egypt and Belgium.

“The harder I push him, the harder I try and make that spot mine, the better both of us will be.”

Like New Zealand, Scotland have also qualified for the World Cup after a long absence from the global tournament.

“A lot of family members have messaged me saying, well done [on World Cup selection], but they’re still supporting Scotland.”

Others have seen the struggle first-hand.

“My close family, they saw how I was like when I didn’t have a team. I was basically down in the trenches.

“So for them to see me pick myself back up and get that game time and then eventually named in the World Cup squad, they’re extremely proud.

“My partner also, she was with me through it all, so she’s buzzing as well.”

Callan Elliot playing against Finland in the Fifa Series in Auckland in March. Shane Wenzlick / Photosport.nz

Before heading into camp with the All Whites Elliot has one last chance to pull on the blue and black of Auckland FC this season and win another trophy to go alongside last season’s Premiers Plate.

“It’s a huge game, it’s one of those games that everyone wants to start in,” Elliot said of the grand final.

“You sort of play all season, hoping to reach this point.”

When he returns for pre-season with Auckland FC, for his third season with the club, later this year, Elliot will be an A-League grand finalist – potentially a champion – as well as a World Cup player.

Two things that would have been hard to imagine when he was fighting for his football future.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/20/how-auckland-fcs-callan-elliot-fought-his-way-back-from-the-footballing-wilderness/