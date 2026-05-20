MEDIA ADVISORY: 67 keen new cops to graduate

Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Media are invited to the graduation of Wing 395 Heniaka August QSM.

What: Graduation of the New Zealand Police 395 Recruit Wing

Who: For families and friends to celebrate with the newly attested police officers

Why: Completion and graduation from their initial training course

Where: Te Rauparaha Arena, 17 Parumoana Street, Porirua

When: Thursday 21 May at 2pm – media will need to be in place by 1.45pm

How: RSVP to the Police Media Centre if you’re attending: media@police.govt.nz

Deputy Commissioner Mike Pannett will attend the ceremony alongside Wing Patron Heniaka August QSM.

Wing 395 Patron

Heniaka August (Ngāti Kahungungu Ki Te Wairoa, Rongomaiwahine) has for decades dedicated herself to serving her community as a Māori Warden in the Kāpiti-Mana and wider Wellington region.

She has served as the coordinator for the Ngāti Toa Māori Wardens in Porirua since 2009. Her leadership has been instrumental in major events such as Operation Gabrielle and Operation Convoy, and she has consistently supported the Royal New Zealand Police College during tangi, Remembrance Days, Police Recruit Graduations and Open Days.

Affectionately known at ‘Nan’, Heniaka’s ability to walk comfortably among diverse communities, treating all with respect and dignity, has earned her deep trust and admiration from Police and the public alike.

Over many years she has helped our recruits better understand the diverse nature of our communities, and currently participates in Tuia – Valuing Communities sessions where recruits have the opportunity to engage with and learn from her.

In 2018, Heniaka was named one of Porirua’s 25 Influential Wāhine by Porirua City Council, received a Wellington City Council Award in 2021, and was honoured with a Queen’s Service Medal in 2024 for services to Māori and the community.

Wing 395 graduates

Fourteen of the graduates have chosen policing, following in family members’ footsteps.

Also in Wing 395 are staff members who have moved from non-constabulary roles to uniform including five Emergency Communications call-takers/dispatchers.

The 395 wing is full of people from all over the world, including seven of our new officers born in India, and six born in South Africa.

We have a handful of ex-military, several fitness instructors, a number of long-haul truck drivers and even two qualified bee-keepers.

Also graduating is a Wellington Lions Rugby and Samoa 7s player Tominiko Maiava.

For more:

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/20/media-advisory-67-keen-new-cops-to-graduate/