Greenhouse Gas Emissions for the 2024/25 Financial Year: Report and inventory

This document provides the report and inventory for the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of Ministry of Health | Manatū Hauora (the Ministry) for the financial year 2024/25 (1 July 2024 to 30 June 2025).

The inventory has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of:

The Ministry for the Environment | Manatū mō te Taiao and Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment | Hīkana Whakatutuki provided guidance in its development.

Inventory reports and any GHG assertions are expected to be verified by a third-party verifier. This assurance statement is attached.