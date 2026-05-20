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Greenhouse Gas Emissions for the 2024/25 Financial Year: Report and inventory

May 20, 2026

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Greenhouse Gas Emissions for the 2024/25 Financial Year: Report and inventory

Source: New Zealand Ministry of Health

Publication date:
20 May 2026

This document provides the report and inventory for the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of Ministry of Health | Manatū Hauora (the Ministry) for the financial year 2024/25 (1 July 2024 to 30 June 2025).

The inventory has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of:

The Ministry for the Environment | Manatū mō te Taiao and Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment | Hīkana Whakatutuki provided guidance in its development.

Inventory reports and any GHG assertions are expected to be verified by a third-party verifier. This assurance statement is attached.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/20/greenhouse-gas-emissions-for-the-2024-25-financial-year-report-and-inventory/